This young entrepreneur declares war on hail

"Sometimes you just have to dare to do something"

Golob's courage to take over an extraordinary niche business at such a young age was therefore also recognized: She was awarded 2nd place in the "Female Founder of the Year" category and was thus presented with the Woman in Business Award at the gala in Vienna: "I couldn't realize it until the event. Being able to sit there with so many intelligent and successful women makes me proud!" The 24-year-old company boss advises all young people to recognize and seize opportunities: "Sometimes you just have to dare to do something in life!"