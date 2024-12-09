Boss at the age of 24
This young entrepreneur declares war on hail
Linda Golob showed courage when she took over the family business "Südflug" almost a year ago - for which she was honored with the Woman in Business Award.
"I'm sure my grandfather would be really proud of me," says the budding lawyer from Döbriach on Lake Millstatt. Südflug GmbH was on the brink of collapse because no successor could be found: "Then I was faced with the decision: Do I take over the management now, or do we give up my grandfather's company - his life's work, so to speak?"
Founded in 1982 by Walter Golob, the company has been combating hail damage in Styria (27 municipalities and Graz) ever since - a fleet of aircraft is on standby at Graz Airport to convert large hailstones into rain or smaller, harmless hailstones using silver iodide generators. "I can't send everyone on such missions because of the turbulence," says the 24-year-old, who currently employs five highly fit professional pilots and an operations manager.
"I have no regrets"
The first year was turbulent and instructive for the law student, as she reveals in an interview with "Krone": "I may have a business education, but it's still different in practice." Timely administrative procedures, personnel management and contact with customers were particularly challenging at the beginning: "But I have no regrets, I've grown incredibly in this new role!"
"Sometimes you just have to dare to do something"
Golob's courage to take over an extraordinary niche business at such a young age was therefore also recognized: She was awarded 2nd place in the "Female Founder of the Year" category and was thus presented with the Woman in Business Award at the gala in Vienna: "I couldn't realize it until the event. Being able to sit there with so many intelligent and successful women makes me proud!" The 24-year-old company boss advises all young people to recognize and seize opportunities: "Sometimes you just have to dare to do something in life!"
