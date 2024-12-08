NBA milestone
Jakob Pöltl scores 2000th point for Toronto
Jakob Pöltl scored his 2000th point for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday (local time). The center, who had been ill recently, was the Canadians' second-best scorer with 20 points in the 118:125 win against the Dallas Mavericks. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists (season best) as well as two steals. The 29-year-old Vienna native played 33:32 minutes.
Pöltl, who reached the 2,000-point mark for Toronto with a converted free throw to make it 110:116 (min. 44), spoke of a good fight. The Raptors had problems with the offensive rebounds, quick counter-attacks and the individual talent of the Mavericks. That is why his team was "already trailing by 24 points in the third quarter" (76:100 in the 34th minute). Good teamwork and improved defending had reduced the deficit to five points (115:120 with 1:45 minutes left on the clock), but overall it was not possible to keep the opposing side sufficiently away from the free throw line, according to the Vienna native's analysis.
Dallas was led to its seventh win in a row by Luka Doncic with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving contributed 29 points. The Raptors' top scorer was Gradey Dick (27). In the only NBA game on Monday, the Canadians will host the New York Knicks. The team from Midtown Manhattan lost 111:120 to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
56 points from Nikola Jokic
The Boston Celtics were beaten 121:127 by the Memphis Grizzlies on their home court. Ja Morant came up trumps for the visitors with 32 points. NBA leaders Cleveland Cavaliers extended their lead over the defending champions to two wins thanks to a 116:102 victory at the Charlotte Hornets. Evan Mobley recorded 41 points and ten rebounds.
Nikola Jokic scored a career-best 56 points, but the Denver Nuggets lost 113-122 at the Washington Wizards. The club from the US capital celebrated its first win since October 30 and after 16 defeats in a row. Jordan Poole was responsible for 39 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.