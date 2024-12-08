Jakob Pöltl scores 2000th point for Toronto

Pöltl, who reached the 2,000-point mark for Toronto with a converted free throw to make it 110:116 (min. 44), spoke of a good fight. The Raptors had problems with the offensive rebounds, quick counter-attacks and the individual talent of the Mavericks. That is why his team was "already trailing by 24 points in the third quarter" (76:100 in the 34th minute). Good teamwork and improved defending had reduced the deficit to five points (115:120 with 1:45 minutes left on the clock), but overall it was not possible to keep the opposing side sufficiently away from the free throw line, according to the Vienna native's analysis.