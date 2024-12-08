After the ÖSV sensation:
“This is what you work towards your whole life!”
Luki Feurstein raced onto the podium for the first time at his premiere on the "Birds of Prey" on Saturday - 3rd place in the super-G! "You work your whole life towards this," said the ÖSV sensation jubilantly.
The "Krone" reports from Beaver Creek
"Simply mega, I don't know what to say!" Yes, even the usually eloquent Lukas Feurstein was lost for words. The man from Vorarlberg seized the moment and raced to third place on the podium for the first time yesterday in the technically demanding super-G in Beaver Creek. Previously, he had never finished better than sixth in the World Cup. "This is a childhood dream come true," beamed the 23-year-old, who raced on the "Birds of Prey" for the first time and took Austria's first men's podium of the still young season. "This is something you work towards your whole life - it's satisfying and I'm also happy for my family, who have invested a lot in it."
Teammate Vincent Kriechmayr also nodded appreciatively at the finish: "Hats off, a really cool run." But he himself was annoyed with his own performance, complaining: "I just didn't ski well, not at the limit at all, far too passive." For which the result was still okay - sixth place. "Certainly not what I was after."
"A challenge"
The speed dominators of last season were not to be beaten yesterday - Marco Odermatt tamed the predatory bird slope best, put down a hussar ride - and celebrated his 38th World Cup victory. "It's the most technical super-G of the whole year - you have to step on the gas, but also ski smart. It was a challenge," said the Swiss, who relegated Cyprien Sarrazin to second place.
In a race that was characterized by many retirements, Raphael Haaser, who was the fastest in the top section, was also affected: "It doesn't help me, in the end it's my own fault if I go straight into it," said the Tyrolean. Stefan Babinsky also dropped out, saying: "I'm on tenterhooks - the speed is there, now I just have to prove it." Ideally today in the giant slalom - which Kriechmayr and Feurstein will be competing in alongside Haaser and Babinsky.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
