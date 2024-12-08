“This is what you work towards your whole life!”

"Simply mega, I don't know what to say!" Yes, even the usually eloquent Lukas Feurstein was lost for words. The man from Vorarlberg seized the moment and raced to third place on the podium for the first time yesterday in the technically demanding super-G in Beaver Creek. Previously, he had never finished better than sixth in the World Cup. "This is a childhood dream come true," beamed the 23-year-old, who raced on the "Birds of Prey" for the first time and took Austria's first men's podium of the still young season. "This is something you work towards your whole life - it's satisfying and I'm also happy for my family, who have invested a lot in it."