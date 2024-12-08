Austria: Eighth strike and Werner’s last game?

Due to the annual interest rate of 20 percent, up to 7.5 million euros are required. The club has until December 14 to do so, after which "WTF" could secure the shares of "Viola Investment" and the entire 49.9 percent. The club holds 50.1 percent of the AG shares, while the investors - which consist of two groups - hold 49.9 percent. On the one hand, there is "Viola Investment GmbH" with investors who have a special relationship with Austria. It owns 60 percent of the 49.9 percent. The remaining 40 percent (still) belong to "WTF". However, the final "divorce" between the two sides can and will only take place through the sale of the stadium. This is expected to bring in 45 million euros, so a national solution is the ideal scenario.