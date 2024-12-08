Sporting heights
Austria: Eighth strike and Werner’s last game?
Vienna's Austria want to celebrate their next win today against Altach in their last home game before the winter break. Is this Jürgen Werner's last game in charge?
"We're feeling a lot of positive energy, our self-confidence is growing," says Austria coach Stephan Helm. He and the Violets, who are also making a strong impression off the pitch and are supporting a campaign against violence against women, are taking on Altach in their last home game before the winter break and can once again draw on their full resources. "Every player knows and understands that he has to confirm his performances every week and that there is someone in his position who also wants to play," says Helm.
The fiercest pursuer
The Violets are aiming for their eighth league win in a row against the bottom team. It is certain that Austria will spend the winter in second place and remain Sturm's closest rivals.
Malone & Co. really stepped on the gas after the break, scoring 17 goals in the second half. "Our athletics coaches are doing a great job. The spaces are usually tighter in the first half, but that often loosens up after the break. We are patient and don't let ourselves get rattled," praises Helm.
Farewell to Werner?
Investor and sports director Jürgen Werner could also be seen in an Austria function for the last time today. Austria is determined to buy back the shares of the 63-year-old investor group "WTF".
Due to the annual interest rate of 20 percent, up to 7.5 million euros are required. The club has until December 14 to do so, after which "WTF" could secure the shares of "Viola Investment" and the entire 49.9 percent. The club holds 50.1 percent of the AG shares, while the investors - which consist of two groups - hold 49.9 percent. On the one hand, there is "Viola Investment GmbH" with investors who have a special relationship with Austria. It owns 60 percent of the 49.9 percent. The remaining 40 percent (still) belong to "WTF". However, the final "divorce" between the two sides can and will only take place through the sale of the stadium. This is expected to bring in 45 million euros, so a national solution is the ideal scenario.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
