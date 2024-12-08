E-taxis from 2025
Stalled changeover: Did Vienna act too hastily?
The plan has been known for two years: From January 1, 2025, only cabs with CO2-free drives will be allowed on Vienna's streets. The changeover has been slow, with only 2.6 percent of cabs being fully electric so far - despite bulging subsidy coffers. What is going wrong here?
The switch to e-taxis has so far been limited to Vienna and is part of the "Mobility Master Plan 2030" drawn up by the Ministry of the Environment. However, the planned decarbonization of Vienna's cab fleet is anything but running smoothly: only 220 taxis have switched to an e-vehicle so far.
Lack of infrastructure is preventing the switch
"This is not because our cab drivers are not environmentally conscious or would not like to switch to an e-vehicle - that is certainly not the case," Hruza explains to krone.at. The lack of public and semi-public charging infrastructure is the central problem. This would prevent taxis from wanting to make the switch.
And this is despite the fact that the City of Vienna is offering many subsidies. The Ministry of Climate Action (BMK) wants to support e-taxis with 1,000 euros for the purchase of an electric cab. The City of Vienna is even providing 10,000 euros per vehicle - staggered per kilometer driven with paying passengers until the maximum amount is reached.
E-taxis rely on public charging infrastructure
However, financial incentives alone are not enough if the practical implementation in everyday working life is organized inefficiently. Take a Tesla or an e-Skoda: with a charging capacity of 11kW, the charging time is around three to four hours or seven hours respectively. "A taxi driver who comes home after a shift and has to charge his Skoda for seven hours and then get up in the middle of the night to take his cab from the charging station - that's too inconvenient," explains Hruza. Because if e-drivers leave their vehicle at the station after a full charge, they face additional fines.
It's not that our cab drivers are not environmentally aware - many would like to switch to an electric vehicle. But the lack of infrastructure makes it impossible for them to do so, despite the financial incentives.
Eveline Hruza, Pressesprecherin Taxi 40100
Ideally, every cab driver would have a charging station at home, but this is not the reality, especially if they live in rented accommodation. Taxi drivers are therefore dependent on the public or semi-public charging network - such as supermarkets or petrol stations. If a cab driver wants to charge their e-car, a charging station must first be available.
An online reservation system - as is already used in Finland, for example - does not yet exist and the prices at many charging points are not visible to electric drivers. This is because they can vary depending on the charging station: "Unlike with petrol drivers, a taxi driver only knows how much he actually has to pay at the end of his charge," explains Hruza.
All taxi drivers know that an electric vehicle is cheaper in the long term and the high level of comfort is also appreciated. But what good is that if the necessary infrastructure is not in place?
Eveline Hruza, Pressesprecherin Taxi 40100
Only ten percent of fast-charging stations available
The solution would be fast-charging networks with a charging capacity of 50 to 150 kW. "However, only ten percent of such fast-charging stations are currently available in Vienna," says the Taxi 40100 spokesperson, adding that fast-charging points could reduce the charging time by around 50 percent, as is the case with conventional charging stations. According to Hruza, the city's ambitious goal is forward-looking and important, but a goal was probably set here without thinking through the logistics of how to get there to the end.
High fine dust pollution in Vienna
"We are definitely in favor of this project," says Hruza. Only the expansion of the fast-charging stations would be of significant value. This is because the complete decarbonization of cab fleets would significantly reduce particulate matter pollution in urban areas, which is already a health problem: It was only noticeable in Vienna in mid-November - experts even warned against doing sport outdoors. If the upcoming EU values for the maximum permissible annual PM 2.5 pollution levels are taken as a benchmark, Vienna would have failed to meet the requirements in each of the last three years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
