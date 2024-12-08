Stalled changeover: Did Vienna act too hastily?

E-taxis rely on public charging infrastructure

However, financial incentives alone are not enough if the practical implementation in everyday working life is organized inefficiently. Take a Tesla or an e-Skoda: with a charging capacity of 11kW, the charging time is around three to four hours or seven hours respectively. "A taxi driver who comes home after a shift and has to charge his Skoda for seven hours and then get up in the middle of the night to take his cab from the charging station - that's too inconvenient," explains Hruza. Because if e-drivers leave their vehicle at the station after a full charge, they face additional fines.