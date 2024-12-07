GAK striker Maderner:
Automatically saved draft
GAK welcome Hartberg for a Styrian derby on Sunday afternoon to round off the year. Daniel Maderner in particular will be looking to add to his tally against the East Styrians. The promoted team's top striker talks about his difficult start to the season, what gives him strength and what he needs against Hartberg.
Good things take time! Daniel Maderner was often criticized at the start of the season. After all, GAK's top striker failed to score in his first nine games. "It was difficult at the beginning after my minor injury in preparation," says the 29-year-old. "It took me some time to get up to full fitness. With 60 or 70 percent you can't do anything on the pitch in professional sport. I've been in the business long enough and know that it's not always uphill."
Those days were not easy for him, but he never doubted himself. "I get most of my strength from my wife, my daughter and my whole family." But Maderner also relies on mental training. "But I've always done that - in the highs as well as the lows. I've also continued to work hard on myself, because everything always comes back in life at some point."
Premiere against Sturm
Coach René Poms is also a factor in his regained form: "He relied on me right from the start. He also gave me that final mental boost that I needed." No matter what it was. It helped! He scored his first goal of the season in the 2:5 against Sturm in round ten. And in the last three games, he even scored two goals and recorded two assists. "I'm finally at 100 percent. Now you can see what I can deliver."
The bitter 3-4 defeat last week after leading 3-0 has also long been forgotten. "We've never experienced anything like that before and probably never will again. I was simply shocked after the game. It was a complete state of emergency!"
They also want to shock Hartberg on Sunday at the end of the fall season. "If we go into the match with the same passion as in the last few games, then we can win against anyone anyway. There's not much we can do against us," says Maderner, clenching his fist. The aim is to go into the winter break with a sense of achievement. The striker is looking forward to it: "After an emotional few months, we've earned it and it's also important."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.