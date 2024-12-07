They also want to shock Hartberg on Sunday at the end of the fall season. "If we go into the match with the same passion as in the last few games, then we can win against anyone anyway. There's not much we can do against us," says Maderner, clenching his fist. The aim is to go into the winter break with a sense of achievement. The striker is looking forward to it: "After an emotional few months, we've earned it and it's also important."