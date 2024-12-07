I save, so I pay more

As an admittedly untalented economist, it's reports like this one that make me furious: "There will be a significant increase in electricity costs in 2025. The end of the electricity price brake at the end of the year and the increase in grid fees and charges will lead to a significant rise in electricity costs." This was emblazoned on the homepage of Austria's largest tariff comparison portal "Durchblicker". The portal also claims that households in Vorarlberg can expect to pay up to 53 percent more. All the media have willingly adopted this headline, because bad news is good news.