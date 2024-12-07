"Schneider's glasses"
I save, so I pay more
Electricity bills are likely to be a little higher again next year. The reporting on this topic has left "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider somewhat confused.
As an admittedly untalented economist, it's reports like this one that make me furious: "There will be a significant increase in electricity costs in 2025. The end of the electricity price brake at the end of the year and the increase in grid fees and charges will lead to a significant rise in electricity costs." This was emblazoned on the homepage of Austria's largest tariff comparison portal "Durchblicker". The portal also claims that households in Vorarlberg can expect to pay up to 53 percent more. All the media have willingly adopted this headline, because bad news is good news.
Why are electricity costs rising so exorbitantly next year? I can still think of a few arguments: Subsidies and allowances are coming to an end. The heating cost subsidy will be reduced. The Vorarlberg electricity discount will also be scrapped at the end of March, meaning that consumers will have to pay 137.43 euros more. Sure, I understand, and the fact that major investments are imminent makes perfect sense to me.
However, the spokesperson for Illwerke VKW, who told "VN" editors Birgit Entner-Gerhold and Michael Prock the following: "The low electricity consumption leads to an increase in grid tariffs, as the total costs are spread over a lower kilowatt hour quantity."
Let someone explain that to me word for word. Because we consume less electricity and gas in Vorarlberg, it is therefore more expensive? Did I understand that correctly? No, you didn't. I know, everything is terribly complicated and interwoven. At least I understood that electricity is becoming more expensive. Or did I not?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.