Confectioners’ uprising against private cookie bakers

"Botched cookies" are booming before Christmas

The market for homemade cookies is booming, especially in the run-up to Christmas. Numerous private individuals advertise their products on platforms such as Instagram or Facebook - often with professional-looking pictures and packaging, which is why it is usually very difficult to distinguish between hobby and entrepreneurship. However, confectioners are also confronted with this problem outside of the Christmas season, especially when it comes to occasion-related baked goods such as wedding or christening cakes, which are also increasingly being offered by private individuals.