Indoor tournament: super event thanks to super sponsors

"HERWA Multiclean Gebäudereinigung GmbH has always been committed to helping people who don't have it so easy in life. We want to follow the motto 'we serve' again this year. It is a pleasure for us to support the fifth Legends 2024 charity indoor football tournament. Sport not only brings people together, it can also break down social barriers, stereotypes and prejudices. We want to take these ideas into our daily lives. We are already very much looking forward to this tournament," says Alexandra Sagmeister-Stepar, authorized signatory of HERWA Multiclean.