Men gave the middle finger at a demonstration in Tyrol

"Krone": What has changed in 40 years?

Julia Schratz: It all started out as a small model project, now it's a professional organization with 40 employees and a wide range of services. A lot has also changed in terms of content - for example, our understanding of people affected by homelessness, the terms we use and the services we offer. The 'housing first' principle has been reversed: instead of "You have to prove yourself before you can get an apartment", we now say "You need an apartment first, the rest comes afterwards".