New reactors for a “radiant” future?

According to many sources, nuclear energy is totally uneconomical compared to alternative energy generation methods, i.e. wind, sun, waves and so on. If that's not enough, a few place names come to mind: Tree Mile Island, Chernobyl, Fukushima. This should actually be the end of the matter - since even the physicist Angela Merkel came to the conclusion: "We don't want this!" - and thus initiated Germany's nuclear phase-out. This makes the nuclear industry's insistence on launching a Generation IV reactor after Generations I, II and III all the more astonishing. An association of more than a dozen countries has been pursuing the goal of developing new, improved nuclear reactors for a quarter of a century.