“We will definitely get through this crisis”

"Krone" : Mr. Mayor, is this the most difficult phase of your time as mayor?

Daniel Lang: To be honest: no. I became mayor in the middle of the corona period. I was only sworn in in November because half of the municipal council was corona-positive. That's why we postponed it. I thought to myself: "It can't get much worse than this." And then came the energy crisis, then the war in Ukraine and now the KTM insolvency. I guess I wasn't right. Honestly, I believe that we will get through this economic crisis locally.