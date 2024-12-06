Guest performance comes to an end
Bernhard Paul: “Graz, we’ll be back!”
Circustheater Roncalli's guest performance at the Graz Exhibition Center ends this Sunday (December 8). Once again, a new visitor record is on the horizon!
Children, how quickly time flies! The brilliant guest performance by Circustheater Roncalli at the Graz Exhibition Center will soon be coming to an end. The artists provided countless sparkling moments full of amazement and, above all, laughter for young and old alike. Roncalli will give its last performance on December 8. After that, the traditional white and blue tent and all the floats will be dismantled and transported to Germany. The artists, performers and musicians will also travel to Berlin and Bremen, where they will once again present their incredible skills in the Roncalli Christmas productions.
Pleasure at another record number of visitors
The guest performance in the Murmetropolis has once again broken all records. Almost 40,000 visitors will have attended the current Roncalli program "ARTistART" after the last show on Sunday in Graz. Circus Director Bernhard Paul is proud of this success, deeply grateful and jubilant: "This means that we had even more visitors than in previous years and have now even far exceeded our expectations! We say 'Thank you Graz - we'll be back!" Anyone who has not yet seen the current performance can now secure the last remaining seats.
Incidentally, all "Krone" BonusCard holders can enjoy discounted tickets: when buying a maximum of four tickets in the "Krone" ticket store, they each receive a ten percent discount.
