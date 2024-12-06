Bernhard Paul: “Graz, we’ll be back!”



Pleasure at another record number of visitors

The guest performance in the Murmetropolis has once again broken all records. Almost 40,000 visitors will have attended the current Roncalli program "ARTistART" after the last show on Sunday in Graz. Circus Director Bernhard Paul is proud of this success, deeply grateful and jubilant: "This means that we had even more visitors than in previous years and have now even far exceeded our expectations! We say 'Thank you Graz - we'll be back!" Anyone who has not yet seen the current performance can now secure the last remaining seats.