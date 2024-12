Stolen IDs, false names

The man secured his "main income" by taking over and then selling leased cars, which he had previously taken over under a false name and with stolen IDs. The 55-year-old had come to the attention of the police due to rental fraud around Villach. The police quickly discovered that three cars financed through leasing had been registered to him within a few days. He had already sold one of them on. After he had leased another car in Wiener Neustadt, he was arrested when he tried to pick it up.