Styrian pays fine – and gets money transferred

"We've been driving into these parking spaces since 2000, ever since the building has been here," says Gernot Gradwohl. The surprise was all the greater when, on March 15, 2023, the businessman from Aflenz - the store in question is in Thörl - suddenly received a parking ticket: Gradwohl was ordered to pay 40 euros because he had allegedly driven onto a priority road on the left. According to road traffic regulations, this is prohibited in the local area.