KTM bankruptcy: 750 redundancies in Upper Austria fixed

"It is important that restructuring succeeds"

As reported, 250 men and women have been made redundant in a first tranche. But it will not stop there. Achleitner confirms that the insolvency application mentions a further 500 workers and employees to be made redundant. Achleitner told "Krone" on Thursday afternoon: "KTM is a leading company for Upper Austria and it is therefore important that we do everything we can to ensure that this company continues to exist and that a restructuring succeeds. Many people have a part to play in this, not least the owner," said the Provincial Councillor, referring to the role of Stefan Pierer: There is a direct exchange with him, but Achleitner did not want to say what the owner is talking about with politicians.