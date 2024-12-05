Foundation to cushion the blow for 750 employees

This was announced by Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs, after the meeting with AMS Regional Managing Director Iris Schmidt and the social partners on Thursday. The foundation is financed 50 percent each by the state and the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS). Achleitner is assuming around 10,000 euros per person - i.e. a total of 3 million euros. "Entry will be possible from January at the latest," said AMS boss Schmidt, outlining the time frame. Those affected may be in the foundation for up to four years. However, it is not only available to KTM, but to all companies throughout Upper Austria across all sectors.