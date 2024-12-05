Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sturm remains silent

“Muzzle” for Gazibegovic after Cologne rumor

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 09:00

Is Jusuf Gazibegovic really moving to 1. FC Köln? The rumors about a possible winter transfer of the Sturm defender continue. According to German media, the transfer is already a done deal. The "Krone" asked around at the Messendorf training center...

0 Kommentare

Although the 21-time Bosnian international is tied to the Black & Whites until 2026 according to his contract, an apparently agreed exit clause of around two million euros is said to make a transfer possible. Which could fit in with a possible commitment to Germany in the cathedral city: Gerhard Struber, coach of Cologne, appreciates the Sturm defender from their time together in Liefering.

It is also clear that Gazibegovic should be ready for the next step in his career after his strong performances in the league and Champions League. The only question is whether the 24-year-old shouldn't take the step up to the top German league - like former Sturm buddy Alexander Prass did in the summer at Hoffenheim...

Gazibegovic (right) is considered a real fighter at Sturm. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Gazibegovic (right) is considered a real fighter at Sturm.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

Yesterday at training, Sturm's managers and Gazibegovic himself were muzzled by the "Cologne case". Although "Gazi" briefly greeted the journalists present in Messendorf, the defensive player was not available for interviews. The club only officially stated: "Interest in our players is a sign of recognition of our work. We will not comment further on rumors - even in the case of Jusuf Gazibegovic."

Gazibegovic (right) became champion with Sturm this year and has made 176 appearances for the team from Graz. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Gazibegovic (right) became champion with Sturm this year and has made 176 appearances for the team from Graz.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

Last game for Sturm?
Should Cologne and Gazibegovic actually agree on a transfer in January, Saturday's game at Tirol would probably be the last appearance in a Sturm shirt - the defender will miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Lille due to yellow card suspension. Speaking of defenders: Yesterday in training there was brief excitement about Niklas Geyrhofer, who could replace the suspended Emanuel Aiwu at the weekend when he was lying on the ground with an injury. However, coach Jürgen Säumel promptly gave the all-clear: "Everyone should be fit for Saturday." In addition to Geyrhofer, Dimitri Lavalee could also replace the missing Aiwu.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf