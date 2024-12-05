“Muzzle” for Gazibegovic after Cologne rumor

Last game for Sturm?

Should Cologne and Gazibegovic actually agree on a transfer in January, Saturday's game at Tirol would probably be the last appearance in a Sturm shirt - the defender will miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Lille due to yellow card suspension. Speaking of defenders: Yesterday in training there was brief excitement about Niklas Geyrhofer, who could replace the suspended Emanuel Aiwu at the weekend when he was lying on the ground with an injury. However, coach Jürgen Säumel promptly gave the all-clear: "Everyone should be fit for Saturday." In addition to Geyrhofer, Dimitri Lavalee could also replace the missing Aiwu.