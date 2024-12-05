Sturm remains silent
“Muzzle” for Gazibegovic after Cologne rumor
Is Jusuf Gazibegovic really moving to 1. FC Köln? The rumors about a possible winter transfer of the Sturm defender continue. According to German media, the transfer is already a done deal. The "Krone" asked around at the Messendorf training center...
Although the 21-time Bosnian international is tied to the Black & Whites until 2026 according to his contract, an apparently agreed exit clause of around two million euros is said to make a transfer possible. Which could fit in with a possible commitment to Germany in the cathedral city: Gerhard Struber, coach of Cologne, appreciates the Sturm defender from their time together in Liefering.
It is also clear that Gazibegovic should be ready for the next step in his career after his strong performances in the league and Champions League. The only question is whether the 24-year-old shouldn't take the step up to the top German league - like former Sturm buddy Alexander Prass did in the summer at Hoffenheim...
Yesterday at training, Sturm's managers and Gazibegovic himself were muzzled by the "Cologne case". Although "Gazi" briefly greeted the journalists present in Messendorf, the defensive player was not available for interviews. The club only officially stated: "Interest in our players is a sign of recognition of our work. We will not comment further on rumors - even in the case of Jusuf Gazibegovic."
Last game for Sturm?
Should Cologne and Gazibegovic actually agree on a transfer in January, Saturday's game at Tirol would probably be the last appearance in a Sturm shirt - the defender will miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Lille due to yellow card suspension. Speaking of defenders: Yesterday in training there was brief excitement about Niklas Geyrhofer, who could replace the suspended Emanuel Aiwu at the weekend when he was lying on the ground with an injury. However, coach Jürgen Säumel promptly gave the all-clear: "Everyone should be fit for Saturday." In addition to Geyrhofer, Dimitri Lavalee could also replace the missing Aiwu.
