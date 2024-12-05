Delays as a result
The new electric city buses are too long for Baden
Since the switch to electric buses, there have been more delays in the spa town. This is because the new vehicles are longer than their petrol-powered predecessors and therefore find it harder to get around some bends...
Environmentally friendly and with a uniform fare of one euro, it's also cheap: the new e-bus fleet in Baden has been encouraging passengers to switch to public transport for around a month. In practice, however, the city buses are still struggling with teething problems.
Poorer around the bends
The reason is as simple as it is curious: because the vehicles are slightly longer than their petrol-powered predecessors, they are much more difficult to maneuver around bends in some parts of the spa town. "The result is delays and traffic chaos, which makes even experienced passengers despair," says Maria Wieser, SPÖ city councillor and chair of the transport committee. She is therefore calling for an adjustment to the timetables, which have remained unchanged due to the switch to e-buses: "They need to be tightened up so that the buses, which cost us 600,000 euros a year, don't drive through the city empty!"
Measures announced
ÖVP Mayor Stefan Szirucsek and Deputy Mayor Helga Krismer from the Green Party emphasize that they are in close contact with NÖVOG and the bus company in order to overcome the teething problems. For example, solutions for the turning circle at Weikersdorfer Platz are being worked on. At Weilburgplatz, the relocation of a retaining wall should make turning possible. However, an important official permit is still outstanding there. "Both the routes and the bus stops were inspected in advance and tested by an expert for the new e-buses. The route operator is obliged to comply with this official decision," says the town hall.
