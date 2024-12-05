The new electric city buses are too long for Baden

Poorer around the bends

The reason is as simple as it is curious: because the vehicles are slightly longer than their petrol-powered predecessors, they are much more difficult to maneuver around bends in some parts of the spa town. "The result is delays and traffic chaos, which makes even experienced passengers despair," says Maria Wieser, SPÖ city councillor and chair of the transport committee. She is therefore calling for an adjustment to the timetables, which have remained unchanged due to the switch to e-buses: "They need to be tightened up so that the buses, which cost us 600,000 euros a year, don't drive through the city empty!"