Why a fight over a can of Coke ended with a long prison sentence

Damage to property made "cabbage fat"

At the trial at Wels Provincial Court, the 33-year-old was not only charged with intentional grievous bodily harm, but also with damage to property. And that "made the cabbage fat". The defendant had previous convictions for property offenses and these were considered "relevant". And although it was the first assault offense, the sentence was severe: 30 months in prison, ten of which were "sharp" - up to ten years would have been possible. It is already legally binding.