30 months partly conditional
Why a fight over a can of Coke ended with a long prison sentence
It was not to be expected that the 33-year-old would immediately accept what at first glance appeared to be a harsh sentence and go to prison for almost a year because of a fight over a can of Coke. But he already knew that he was not a blank slate and that another "minor detail" would make the sentence more severe.
His relationship with his landlord was obviously not the best and on July 27 of this year, a late-night trip to the fridge was the straw that broke the camel's back.
A night-time scare
The 33-year-old, who lived in a granny apartment in the victim's house, had taken a can of drink out of the fridge at 1.15 a.m. and startled the landlord, who was still in the living room. When the landlord loudly said that he didn't want that, the 33-year-old went crazy.
Escape from the house
He punched and kicked the victim, then picked up a basball bat and also used it against his landlord, who was able to escape from the house with injuries - a laceration on his head, an abrasion on his elbow and bruises on his back.
Damage to property made "cabbage fat"
At the trial at Wels Provincial Court, the 33-year-old was not only charged with intentional grievous bodily harm, but also with damage to property. And that "made the cabbage fat". The defendant had previous convictions for property offenses and these were considered "relevant". And although it was the first assault offense, the sentence was severe: 30 months in prison, ten of which were "sharp" - up to ten years would have been possible. It is already legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
