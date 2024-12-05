Win an afternoon full of winter magic!

Take part & win

We are giving away unforgettable afternoons for 4 people. Enjoy punch, fresh chestnuts and roast potatoes - and either experience thrills in the Autodrom or be enchanted by a magical variety show! Simply fill in the entry form below, select "Punch & Autodrom driving" or "Punch & Magic" and with a bit of luck you could win an afternoon at the winter market on the Ferris wheel square in the Prater! The closing date for entries is December 13, 2024, 9 a.m.