Punch in the Prater

Win an afternoon full of winter magic!

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 05:00

Under the motto "The Prater rocks", the winter market at the Riesenradplatz in the Prater provides magical moments and lots of fun! From delicious punch to magical shows with the international superstars of the magic scene and action-packed autodrome rides - the whole family will get their money's worth here. And with a bit of luck, you could win an unforgettable afternoon for 4 people!

The winter market village combines souvenir and gift stores as well as 29 food stalls. (Bild: (c) Julius Silver)
(Bild: (c) Julius Silver)

The winter market on Riesenradplatz is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year! Until January 6, 2025, the largest winter market in the country with more than 15,000 m² will be a meeting place for the whole family with a colorful mix of live concerts, the largest street food offer in the city, the popular Prater attractions and rides as well as numerous gift stalls.

Enjoy homemade children's punch or punch, plus fresh chestnuts and roast potatoes. (Bild: Julius Silver)
(Bild: Julius Silver)

The centerpiece is the Winter Market Stage, which connects the Winter Market Village with the Winter Roundabout, lovingly designed souvenir and gift stores and 29 food stands.

Experience the thrill of autodrome driving. (Bild: Julius Silver)
(Bild: Julius Silver)

But that's not all: the "Magic World Vienna" invites you to magical variety shows with the international superstars of the magic scene every day. Be amazed by sophisticated tricks and individual show acts and get in the mood for the winter magic with a delicious punch beforehand.

The international superstars of the magic scene present a varied variety show and inspire with their individual show acts. (Bild: Julius Silver)
(Bild: Julius Silver)

Take part & win
We are giving away unforgettable afternoons for 4 people. Enjoy punch, fresh chestnuts and roast potatoes - and either experience thrills in the Autodrom or be enchanted by a magical variety show! Simply fill in the entry form below, select "Punch & Autodrom driving" or "Punch & Magic" and with a bit of luck you could win an afternoon at the winter market on the Ferris wheel square in the Prater! The closing date for entries is December 13, 2024, 9 a.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
