High amount owed
Tyrolean public prosecutor’s office is looking for Ochsenknecht’s son
According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is wanted by the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. The latter emphasized to the "Krone" that Ochsenknecht has since come forward. It is about an unpaid hotel bill in the five-figure range.
As the German newspaper reported, the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck is actively searching for Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht. The authorities did not want to comment on a corresponding inquiry from "Bild", but did not want to deny it either.
Meanwhile, Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, told the "Krone". "Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has contacted us - by telephone. And he has also given us the address where he can be contacted. We will therefore get in touch with him," says Mayr.
Hotel bill not paid
The reason is a hotel bill amounting to 13,827.35 euros, which Uwe Ochsenknecht's son has probably owed for three years.
In December 2021, Ochsenknecht celebrated his 30th birthday with his friends; the 32-year-old spent several days in the hotel but never paid for his stay. The Tyrolean hotel then went to court - and was proved right.
In March 2023, the Kitzbühel district court ordered Jimi Blue to pay the sum demanded. Interest and legal costs of 1963.50 euros were also added. The judgment is legally binding, but has not yet been enforced.
Ochsenknecht wants to "definitely clear things up"
The actor appears to be unreachable for the authorities. However, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has recently said several times that he lives in Milan.
When asked by the "Bild" newspaper, the Ochsenknecht son explained that there were things that he "definitely had to clarify". However, he did not know that he was wanted. However, his address is available to anyone who needs to contact him.
Nevertheless, he promised to contact the Tyrolean authorities - and even sent the newspaper a screenshot documenting the call.
"Mail could not be delivered ..."
Ochsenknecht has now also spoken out on his Instagram story. "Mail could not be delivered, so they were looking for my 'address'. But they now have it. The German state can manage it too."
However, Jimi Blue doesn't seem to be too happy with the negative headlines surrounding him. "I'm glad I moved away from the whole clickbait, envy and hate society," the actor concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
