Fans horrified
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up
Big shock for the fans of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan: the celebrity dream couple are said to have broken up.
After a year of dating, the singer and the actor are to go their separate ways again. This is reported by "People" magazine.
"Focused on their careers"
"They're both young and focused on their careers, so they've decided to take a break," an insider told the always well-informed celebrity magazine.
The first love rumors surrounding the singer and the actor arose last December. Back then, the two were caught by paparazzi at a dinner in Los Angeles. Carpenter and Keoghan had probably met a few weeks earlier at the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week.
Keoghan starred in Carpenter's video
In June, Keoghan was finally in front of the camera for the music video for Carpenter's song "Please Pleas Please".
In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning", the singer revealed why she chose her boyfriend: "I was thinking: 'Who's the best actor I can find for this music video?' And he was sitting next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it."
Fans with mixed feelings
The fact that Carpenter and Keoghan are now said to have split up is certainly causing a lot of excitement among fans. "Oh my God, my heart is broken," sighed one fan on Twitter. Another wrote: "What a shame. Oh no, so sad to hear that."
Others, however, seemed pleased about the love break-up. "Good, because she can do much better," said one fan matter-of-factly. And some joked that they might now have a chance with both Carpenter and Keoghan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.