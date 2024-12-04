Ogris gets Herzog
“The two of them really can’t deny each other”
Stockerau coach Andreas Ogris brought in "Herzerl"-Buam on loan: "The two of them really can't deny each other!"
"Herzerl, I don't care whether you're a Rapid player or an Austrian, you're our best young attacking player," said the then 24-year-old Arch-Violet Andy Ogris, encouraging his very young league rival Andi Herzog before the 1988 World Cup qualifier against Iceland.
Just over 36 years later, the two ÖFB legends have long since hung up their stoppers. And Ogris is taking the next generation of "Herzerl" under his wing. "When you see him play, you think his father is running. The two of them really can't deny each other," smiles the now Stockerau coach about his latest loan signing Luca Herzog. Which, of course, took place in consultation with his father. "I called Andi in the summer and he wanted to give him some time in the academy to wait and see if Admira would bring him up. But at the end of the day, that's how it turned out."
And "Ogerl" is happy. Because even if "it will certainly take some development work, the step into the national league is a big one - he can kick!" Just like his old man? "Just between you and me, if he's only inherited the little Zechen, then I predict a great future for him," says the 63-time team player with his usual wit.
"There are no excuses"
And he's not running out of excuses when he looks at the table, where his Stockerau team are in mid-table for the winter. "We're not dissatisfied, it was the settling-in phase," he sums up the fall after promotion from the second national league, "in the spring we'll know what to expect, there are no excuses!" Training will continue until then. Also under the watchful eye of "Herzerl" senior, who will be watching his friend and his son's feet.
