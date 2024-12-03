Three world stars
30,000 fans rock the Planai at the start of the season
Bryan Adams, Sting and Simply Red - these three world stars will draw the crowds in Schladming from September 6 to 8. They will be guests at the big ski opening of the Vier-Berge-Skischaukel.
Robbie Williams' double act last year catapulted the ski opening in Schladming into a new league. This year, three world stars will ring in the new season in the Vier-Berge-Skischaukel. It starts on Friday with Bryan Adams, followed by Sting on Saturday, before Simply Red takes to the stage on Sunday.
Together, the trio has sold more than 300 million (!) records. "I'll be playing all the songs that people know and a few new things that I hope they'll like too," Adams told the "Krone" at the presentation on the Schnepf'n Alm.
Stadium holds up to 12,000 visitors
In any case, (almost) everything is ready for the spectacle in Schladming. The grandstands have been hammered and screwed together for days. "In total, we will have space for up to 12,000 visitors. We are expecting just under 30,000 fans over the three days," says Planai boss Georg Bliem, hoping for even more interest than last year (when 25,000 came). Chris Steger and Anna Sophie will be the warm-up acts on Friday - the Styrian will also be on stage on Saturday, as will Alexander Eder, who will be the sole support act on Sunday.
All those who want to hit the slopes before the concerts can expect top conditions. "We will probably be able to open the first valley runs soon," hopes Bliem. The crowds were already huge last weekend. "We even had to rent extra parking spaces at the new Planai West station to make sure we had enough space."
Tickets for the music spectacle are still available from Ö-Ticket.
