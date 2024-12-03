30,000 fans rock the Planai at the start of the season

Stadium holds up to 12,000 visitors

In any case, (almost) everything is ready for the spectacle in Schladming. The grandstands have been hammered and screwed together for days. "In total, we will have space for up to 12,000 visitors. We are expecting just under 30,000 fans over the three days," says Planai boss Georg Bliem, hoping for even more interest than last year (when 25,000 came). Chris Steger and Anna Sophie will be the warm-up acts on Friday - the Styrian will also be on stage on Saturday, as will Alexander Eder, who will be the sole support act on Sunday.