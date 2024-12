How artificial intelligence is conquering the country

Data sovereignty with "KärntenGPT"

At the 35th Start(up) Friday, a series of events he co-initiated himself, at the see:PORT in Pörtschach, everything revolved around AI this time. "However, the administration is still at the beginning of development. The KärntenGPT is a first step," explains Kreiner. This AI is an encapsulated system; the data is not stored on any servers abroad. Albert Kreiner places particular emphasis on the importance of data sovereignty: "If companies have control over it, it automatically leads to conflicts of interest."