After the 0:1 defeat
Rapid: On the gums to “dirty goals”
Rapid's tank is empty. "We're paying tribute for the last few weeks," said coach Robert Klauß. There are hardly any unchallenged victories for the green-whites. They also lack the quality to rotate.
"The hard work, the will is there," said Rapid coach Klauß. "But soccer is more fun with a certain looseness. We just work away instead of intuitively letting go in the game. It's not an excuse, but we're paying tribute for the last few weeks," said Klauß about the cramp kick. What everyone saw during the 0:1 against Blau-Weiß Linz, the first defeat in the 13th home game of the season: The tank is empty!
Captain Seidl has already made 32 (!) appearances this season, and Sangare - who has to go to Africa during the international break - has already made 30! At the beginning of December, this is enormous, as a glance at Austria's midfield shows: Barry (20 games) and Fitz (18) are currently two trump cards in the violet high flight. Rapids' problem: The hoped-for freshness from the bench, i.e. rotation, proved to be a pipe-dream - there is also a lack of quality.
And Green-White have to push themselves to the limit for the full 90 minutes in every game, there have almost never been unchallenged, commanding league victories, only in the summer and a month ago in the 2:0 at home against Klagenfurt. Everything else was a struggle.
That's why Rapid are now dragging themselves into the winter break on their gums - Klauß: "If it's not easy, we have to win games differently. Through standards, with dirty goals, by forcing mistakes. We will mobilize everything we have left in the last three games."
Salzburg as a chance
In the Conference League - either at Omonia Nicosia (12.12.) or at home against FC Copenhagen (19. 12.) - a win is needed to secure a top 8 finish and a direct ticket to the round of 16. Before that, however, a trip to Salzburg awaits in the league on Saturday. The crisis-ridden Bulls could even come in handy - Klauß: "An opponent who is in the game and has an open goal. It might help that a different challenge awaits us, a different type of soccer. We can work our way into it through hard work and passion." Nothing works in terms of play.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
