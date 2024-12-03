Rapid: On the gums to “dirty goals”

Salzburg as a chance

In the Conference League - either at Omonia Nicosia (12.12.) or at home against FC Copenhagen (19. 12.) - a win is needed to secure a top 8 finish and a direct ticket to the round of 16. Before that, however, a trip to Salzburg awaits in the league on Saturday. The crisis-ridden Bulls could even come in handy - Klauß: "An opponent who is in the game and has an open goal. It might help that a different challenge awaits us, a different type of soccer. We can work our way into it through hard work and passion." Nothing works in terms of play.