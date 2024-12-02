Deadline missed
Austria Klagenfurt even faces a points deduction!
This could cost Austria Klagenfurt dearly:They were the only Bundesliga club to miss the deadline for submitting their annual financial figures. Shareholder takes a stand. WAC handed in everything - and paid its players' agents the most!
As if Austria Klagenfurt's sporting slump wasn't reason enough to worry! Obviously there is also absolute chaos in the background. There is no other explanation for the fact that the deadline for submitting the financial figures (for the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024) to the Bundesliga was missed - which is why the Violets could even be threatened with a points deduction next season!
Because for the exact same offense at the end of 2021, Austria Vienna had to start the following 2021/22 championship with three minus points. At that time, Senate 5 of the Bundesliga decided in the first instance to deduct four points, which was then revised to three by the Permanent Neutral Court of Arbitration.
In the case of Austria Klagenfurt, Senate 5 will of course also meet - but only once the key figures have been submitted retrospectively.
According to the Waidmannsdorf team, this has already happened retrospectively. "In the meantime, we have done our homework. We are by no means offering this as an excuse, but we are giving it as an explanation: In mid-September, following the death of Herbert Matschek, the Executive Committee was faced with the challenge of redesigning internal processes and redistributing tasks. Matschek was not only president, but also the club's long-standing tax advisor and, in this role, was in charge of licensing and liaised with all authorities. The familiarization with this complex topic therefore led to delays in the submission," explains shareholder Zeljko Karajica.
In any case, the deadline for the submission was October 15 - almost three weeks after Matschek's death.
Austria Klagenfurt was therefore the only Bundesliga club to fail to disclose its finances on time - as did Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz in the 2nd division.
15 million euros in revenue
WAC, on the other hand, succeeded. Interestingly, the team spent the most on player agents at €900,000. The Wolfsberg team reported €4.6 million in equity, while revenue amounted to €15 million - placing the "Wolves" in the middle of the Bundesliga. Overall, the WAC recorded a plus in the annual result after taxes of € 460,000.
