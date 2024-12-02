Austria Klagenfurt even faces a points deduction!

According to the Waidmannsdorf team, this has already happened retrospectively. "In the meantime, we have done our homework. We are by no means offering this as an excuse, but we are giving it as an explanation: In mid-September, following the death of Herbert Matschek, the Executive Committee was faced with the challenge of redesigning internal processes and redistributing tasks. Matschek was not only president, but also the club's long-standing tax advisor and, in this role, was in charge of licensing and liaised with all authorities. The familiarization with this complex topic therefore led to delays in the submission," explains shareholder Zeljko Karajica.