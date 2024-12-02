Head of Lebenshilfe:
December 3 is International Day for People with Disabilities. What about their rights and care in Styria? We asked Elke Lujansky-Lammer, who recently became the new president of Lebenshilfe Steiermark.
Ms Lujanksy-Lammer, why did you decide to become President of Lebenshilfe Steiermark, one of the largest associations in Styria, which supports around 2,500 people with disabilities?
I was an equal opportunities advocate for Styria for 24 years and retired in October. But I didn't just want to lie on the beach and read books, I wanted to use my knowledge and experience to help people who are disadvantaged in our society.
What is the situation for people with disabilities in Styria?
Compared to other federal states and with regard to the Styrian Disability Act, the situation is not bad. But there are, of course, some areas that need improvement and there is always room for improvement, or rather, the level needs to be maintained. The goal is always better inclusion and more visibility for people with disabilities.
What are the biggest construction sites?
One area is certainly education. There are still 24 special schools in Styria that cannot be closed overnight. But we also know that inclusion in normal classes is beneficial for all sides - if it is well supported pedagogically. The situation is similar in the primary labor market, where people with disabilities still have a hard time. And even if they work in sheltered workshops, they often do not receive a wage that includes social security and pension insurance, but only pocket money.
What about accessibility?
Accessibility doesn't just mean structural measures, which are important, but much more. For example, it is also about understandable language at public authorities and in medical facilities. But it's also about the question of how self-determined people with disabilities live and who they live with - more individual models are also needed in terms of support.
But does a legal framework such as the Disability Act even allow for this individuality?
I believe that a new form of creativity and flexibility would be needed. I am aware that a defined framework is needed because a lot of money is involved. But if people with disabilities could use the money they are entitled to in a more flexible way and better tailored to their needs, we would all be helped.
