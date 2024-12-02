The smallest Johann Strauss monument

It took the jewelry designer two years to create the filigree sculpture. It is only 2 (!) millimeters high and can only be viewed under a microscope. A special microscope stand was set up in his jewelry store to magnify the work of art 20 times. The tiny sculpture is not only a tribute to the great composer, but also a symbol of the limitless possibilities of human creativity. "It was an enormous challenge, but the result was more than worth all the effort. With this work, I want to show that art knows no boundaries," explains the artist.