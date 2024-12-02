Only 2 millimeters tall
The smallest Johann Strauss monument
A jewelry designer created an extraordinary work of art of the Waltz King: it is only two millimeters in size and was made from a milk tooth of the artist's son.
Edmund Hellmer's gold-plated Strauss monument in the Stadtpark is probably one of the most sought-after photo motifs in the city. In 2025, the 200th birthday of waltz king Johann Strauss (son) will be celebrated, and artist Arsen Melkumyan has come up with something very special just in time for the big anniversary. In the heart of Vienna, at Rudolfplatz 2, he has now unveiled an extraordinary work of art: a micro-miniature of Johann Strauss, made from a milk tooth of the artist's son.
It took the jewelry designer two years to create the filigree sculpture. It is only 2 (!) millimeters high and can only be viewed under a microscope. A special microscope stand was set up in his jewelry store to magnify the work of art 20 times. The tiny sculpture is not only a tribute to the great composer, but also a symbol of the limitless possibilities of human creativity. "It was an enormous challenge, but the result was more than worth all the effort. With this work, I want to show that art knows no boundaries," explains the artist.
"Creating the micro-miniature using such a sophisticated technique was an enormous challenge, but the result was more than worth all the effort. It fills me with joy to be able to present Johann Strauss in this extraordinary format," said the jewelry designer to the "Krone".
This technique is very difficult and, according to Melkumyan, there are not many people in the world who have mastered it. According to various sources, there are only ten to 15 masters. These works are usually not for sale and are very rarely personalized. The production of micro-miniatures can take several months to years.
