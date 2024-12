Upper Austria has the lowest unemployment rate

The bankruptcy of motorcycle giant KTM and all the associated redundancies are currently dominating the media. However, as these are not yet included in the labor market data, Upper Austria is in first place: The unemployment rate here is only 4.9 percent, although the unemployed increased by 19.6 percent or 5882. Nationwide, the figure is 7.1 percent. The leader is Vienna with 11.3 percent, followed by Carinthia (7.6 percent) and Burgenland with 6.6 percent.