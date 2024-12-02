Curious series of burglaries
Thief has Carinthia’s fire department armories in his sights
In the past few days, several armories in the Villach-Land district have been broken into - but the police can't quite figure out who the burglars are...
Burglars are haunting Carinthia's firefighters: they gained access by removing windows from the fire stations and then ransacking the vehicles. So far, the fire stations in the municipalities of Wernberg, Sattendorf and Finkenstein have been affected. It is unclear exactly what the perpetrators were looking for.
Special equipment stolen, cash left behind
What is curious, however, is that neither helmets nor flashlights or cash were stolen. According to initial checks, only special tools are missing, including a so-called "Halligan tool", which is used to break into vehicles.
Please report any suspicious sightings!
The police are currently investigating whether it is always the same perpetrators. The only thing the break-ins have in common so far is that the perpetrators used force to gain access to the fire stations. "All firefighters are asked to pay increased attention to unusual occurrences and people who appear suspicious," says the fire department. Suspicious observations should be reported to the police immediately!
In addition, firefighters should not store any personal valuables in the fire stations, nor should they leave the garage doors or other access points open during operations. This is because fire stations rarely have video surveillance or alarm-protected doors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.