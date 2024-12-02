Vorteilswelt
France: Happy end to search for therapy dog

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 06:00

Therapy dog ran away at Charles de Gaulle airport - four-legged friend found after nine days.

The long search and anxiety is over - Miska found her dog "Amalka" again. Far away from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. That's where the heartbreaking drama began.

Transport box probably poorly secured
After the plane coming from Vienna-Schwechat landed, the therapy dog for attention deficit disorder escaped from the - probably poorly secured - transport box in the cargo hold and ran onto the tarmac. The Czech woman, who had lived in Vienna for years, launched a search and appeals via social media.

"It was only when we realized that the media were reporting that the big search mission with drones began. On the eighth day - that was far too late. My dog wasn't even there anymore," said the 29-year-old, almost losing hope despite the help of animal welfare organizations and dog lovers. Especially as heavy snow began to fall.

Great joy of reunion
But after nine days came the good news: "Amalka" was found in a park around ten kilometers away. Emaciated, but healthy according to the vet. A big happy ending for Miska: "She ran up to me, wagged her tail wildly and licked me all over my face."

In the meantime, the Czech woman, who is being reimbursed for her hotel and boarding costs, went to Dallas. She still can't believe her luck: "Thanks to everyone for the help - I'm just over the moon."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
