Charlène enchants Monaco at the lighting ceremony

Gabriella and Jacques: mini style icons

The twins of the princely couple also stole the hearts of the Monegasques. Princess Gabriella appeared in a kind of partner look with her mother: she also wore a black turtleneck sweater, but combined it with a white coat that emphasized her childlike elegance. Hereditary Prince Jacques added a fashionable touch with his light-colored winter jacket complete with houndstooth details - a charming homage to his mother's coat.