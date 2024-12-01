Royal splendor
Charlène enchants Monaco at the lighting ceremony
It's already very Christmassy in the Principality! Princess Charlène appeared together with Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, at the festive inauguration of the Christmas lights in Monaco at the weekend - and created a royal glow in the winter cold.
The native South African showed her elegant side: In a stylish houndstooth coat, combined with elegant black leather boots and matching leather gloves, Charlène radiated pure winter elegance. A black turtleneck sweater rounded off the outfit - a monochrome look that made her appear modern and timeless at the same time.
A special eye-catcher: Princess Charlène's honey-colored hair, which was given even more luminosity with new platinum blonde highlights. Pinned up in a romantic bun and complemented by a berry lipstick, she looked like a style icon of the festive season.
Gabriella and Jacques: mini style icons
The twins of the princely couple also stole the hearts of the Monegasques. Princess Gabriella appeared in a kind of partner look with her mother: she also wore a black turtleneck sweater, but combined it with a white coat that emphasized her childlike elegance. Hereditary Prince Jacques added a fashionable touch with his light-colored winter jacket complete with houndstooth details - a charming homage to his mother's coat.
Prince Albert kept it classic and elegant in a dark suit - a confident appearance that perfectly rounded off the stylish family harmony.
Christmas in Monaco: tradition and glamor
The festive inauguration of the Christmas lights in Monaco is a wonderful start to the Christmas season. With their immaculate appearance, the Princely Family showed that elegance and togetherness go hand in hand in Monaco. A truly royal start to the most contemplative time of the year!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
