Hannes Eder is committed to the village community

He "dances" on many stages

Ministrant, Krampus chairman, St. Nicholas, speaker at various festivals, Anklöckler, organizing committee for the Lorenzi Festival in summer - he does it all on a voluntary basis. He is also particularly concerned about the small Hörndllift in the village: "We are all committed to maintaining our family ski area in the village. It is one of the lifelines in Embach, otherwise many people would no longer ski." The youngest members of the clubs are less than ten years old, the oldest 80-plus. "He always brings compassion, time and energy to his projects and is an inspiration to everyone who knows him," it says.