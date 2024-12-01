Vorteilswelt
People of the heart

Hannes Eder is committed to the village community

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 17:00

The "Krone" brings people of the heart in front of the curtain: Hannes Eder, who works tirelessly for Embach (Lend), was also honored. He received eight nominations. 

0 Kommentare

Hannes Eder (47) from the Lend district of Embach received eight nominations. The list of things he is passionate about is long: he networks, helps out in the club scene, founded the Schnalzer and Herreiter in 2012. All of this makes him an indispensable pillar of the village community in Embach. The Schnalzer group has also brought home various successes: last year's second place at the Alpine Trophy in St. Johann was highly acclaimed.

He "dances" on many stages
Ministrant, Krampus chairman, St. Nicholas, speaker at various festivals, Anklöckler, organizing committee for the Lorenzi Festival in summer - he does it all on a voluntary basis. He is also particularly concerned about the small Hörndllift in the village: "We are all committed to maintaining our family ski area in the village. It is one of the lifelines in Embach, otherwise many people would no longer ski." The youngest members of the clubs are less than ten years old, the oldest 80-plus. "He always brings compassion, time and energy to his projects and is an inspiration to everyone who knows him," it says.

The father of two also ensures that the association's coffers are filled with proceeds from various events. He never wanted to go to the big city: "I don't like it when I don't see the church tower for a few days," laughs Hannes Eder.

His commitment connects young and old
How many volunteer hours does he put in? Hannes is involved in the association's activities 26 weekends a year. Around 4500 hours, according to a rough estimate. "He deserves it, because he appeals to young and old with his manner and does a lot for the village," congratulate companions in the village.

The social media era is not a brake: Hannes Eder is creating a counter-trend with his commitment, away from digitalization and towards down-to-earth get-togethers. "The young people want to be part of it again." "A lot of warmth comes back in return," says the man of the heart.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Kommentare
