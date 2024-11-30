“When I swim, I have grandma and grandpa in my heart”

Dream of Los Angeles

Berger is already in top form. Most recently at the Danish Championships in Odense, she beat Lena Kreundl's Austrian record by 0.02 seconds as the starting swimmer in the 4x 100-meter crawl relay, thus clearly confirming the A standard for the World Championships. The USC mermaid has qualified for a total of four events in Hungary (100 and 200 meter crawl, 100 meter butterfly, 200 meter backstroke) and wants to surprise. Her long-term goal is clearly defined: "I want to go to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. It would be my dream to be there."