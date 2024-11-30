“Arrogant, lethargic”: Rapid’s “flow” is gone

Whether Rapids' glass is half full or half empty is debatable. Only two of the last seven games have been won, and that's not to be glossed over. Even though they are still unbeaten in Hütteldorf and have only suffered one defeat in the league. In August in Linz with 0:3. Just the Stahlstädter come to Vienna tomorrow. Klauß has no thoughts of revenge, "but it was our worst performance of the season. We have something to make up for."