Green-white disappointed
“Arrogant, lethargic”: Rapid’s “flow” is gone
The second half against Shamrock Rovers (1:1) was a self-failure by Rapid. The green and white have only won two of their last seven games, the "flow" is gone.
"What are we actually doing here? That's not good," said Rapid coach Klauß - just like the 20,700 fans in Hütteldorf - wondering about his own team immediately after the restart. Instead of sending the Shamrock Rovers back to the island with a packet, Rapid dropped points for the first time in the Conference League with a disappointing second half in a 1:1 draw. "Careless, comfortable in the feeling of superiority," said an annoyed Klauß. His players even spoke of "arrogant" and "lethargic".
The lessons? Klauß could rethink his half-time speeches, not just "confirm and encourage". It is also a fact that there is a lack of impetus from the bench. In 27 games this season, only three joker goals (twice Lang against Wisla Krakow and Trabzon, Bischof against Hartberg) were substituted. Recently, however, the offensive alternatives have been limited due to injuries. Tomorrow, Jansson might be an option again. If a short stint makes sense. But he lacks dynamism and depth. "He has special skills," says Klauß. "He also creates space for other players."
To make amends
Against the Irish, only Seidl and Sangare tried from distance, hitting aluminum, otherwise Green-White wanted to "carry" the ball into the goal. Something Klauß does not criticize, even against deep-lying opponents: "Statistically, more goals are scored from inside the box."
Whether Rapids' glass is half full or half empty is debatable. Only two of the last seven games have been won, and that's not to be glossed over. Even though they are still unbeaten in Hütteldorf and have only suffered one defeat in the league. In August in Linz with 0:3. Just the Stahlstädter come to Vienna tomorrow. Klauß has no thoughts of revenge, "but it was our worst performance of the season. We have something to make up for."
But now the flow is gone for the first time. The first scratch in the Conference League can be concealed - a win at Omonia Nicosia or against FC Copenhagen will secure a ticket to the round of 16. A good half will not be enough. Goals are needed.
