"He was good to the children," affirms the ex-wife of the accused, who has been in custody in Klagenfurt for months due to numerous accusations of being a "monster father". The 38-year-old academic is said to have abused his four children and even raped his nine-year-old daughter. But the eldest son denies all accusations: "He never hit us and certainly never abused my sister!" The 14-year-old accuses his dad's short-term girlfriend of instigating him and his siblings to make the massive false statements. "I was afraid of her," he explains the motive.