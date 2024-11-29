Salzkammergut Festival Weeks: “No matter where, baby!”

New venues for the festival weeks

The collaboration with Ischl has also led to the creation of new performance venues, which the festival hopes to return to in 2025. For example, two particularly eloquent audience favorites will be throwing verbal pies at the Kongress & Theaterhaus: Maria Happel meets Michael Niavarani. The evening is called "Trost der Kunst" (February 22nd) and will be a crash tour between Goethe and Peter Alexander, Hamlet and humorous wags. Karin Bergmann, head of theater at the Salzkammergut Festwochen, will host the event.