The “Rettis” are on fire even before the start
The stage is set for the new Nordic Combined World Cup season! From Friday, it's all to play for for Austria's aces. The Salzburg brothers Stefan and Thomas Rettenegger are in the thick of it instead of just being there. They spoke to the "Krone" about their goals for the season.
It's getting colder and colder outside. Inside, however, the Nordic combined brothers Stefan and Thomas Rettenegger are really hot!
The duo are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season and are looking forward to the first competition on Friday in Ruka (Fin). "We're extremely keen," the two Pfarrwerfeners emphasize in unison. Which makes the motto clear: fire away for the World Cup winter!
Stefan Rettenegger: "I can't wait any longer"
"I'm someone who can't wait for the whole fall because I'm thinking about the race. I really can't wait any longer," grins Stefan, who finished on the podium eleven times in individual competitions last year (13 times in total) and finished second in the overall World Cup. "I'm really tingling. I want to let the racehorse out of the stable," says Tom, who is also happy that the long preparation period is finally coming to an end.
There was already a sense of achievement for both of them in the summer. Stefan, the 22-year-old, won gold at the Austrian Championships on the normal hill, while his brother, who is two years older, won on the large hill. Back then, they skied on scooters. They both like the feeling of skiing more. "I can always shift up a gear or two," Stefan is convinced. The former junior world champion would like to go one better and has been working on his sprinting skills in particular, which have so far prevented him from winning his first World Cup. "We have focused on that," he emphasizes. In order to clear his head from sport from time to time, he began studying nutritional science some time ago. "I'm about halfway through my bachelor's degree. I want to stay on the ball in winter too, otherwise I'll lose myself too much in the combi cosmos."
I want to be at the World Championships this year and not just watch. Seefeld and Ramsau are also big highlights.
Thomas RETTENEGGER
Dispute with world federation
Recently, the combined was in the headlines, as the calendar is thinner than it has been for a long time, the German Vinzenz Geiger got into an argument with the International Ski Federation (FIS) on social media and was heavily criticized by them. The Retteneggers are more diplomatic in this regard: "Of course we would like to have more competitions, but you also have to understand the FIS. The resorts are not keen to host World Cups," says Stefan. Tom adds: "More competitions would certainly be better, especially as we are fighting to keep the Olympics. But I also have to trust the FIS."
For the women around Claudia Purker from Bischofshofen, however, it won't start until next week, when they will join the men's team in Lillehammer (Nor).
