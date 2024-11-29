The “Rettis” are on fire even before the start

There was already a sense of achievement for both of them in the summer. Stefan, the 22-year-old, won gold at the Austrian Championships on the normal hill, while his brother, who is two years older, won on the large hill. Back then, they skied on scooters. They both like the feeling of skiing more. "I can always shift up a gear or two," Stefan is convinced. The former junior world champion would like to go one better and has been working on his sprinting skills in particular, which have so far prevented him from winning his first World Cup. "We have focused on that," he emphasizes. In order to clear his head from sport from time to time, he began studying nutritional science some time ago. "I'm about halfway through my bachelor's degree. I want to stay on the ball in winter too, otherwise I'll lose myself too much in the combi cosmos."