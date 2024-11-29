“It’s not about ego – arrive in the modern era!”

An interim president must now be found - the Styrian Wolfgang Bartosch is apparently the favorite - to bring calm. And on Friday, the team will get down to business: the election of the new president planned for May should take place earlier, before the important games against Serbia in March. So that the focus can be on soccer again. In future, there must be an absolute personality with broad shoulders at the helm of the ÖFB who is not afraid of the headwinds and who will follow Rangnick's path with determination. This could be someone from within the association or from outside, a modern-day Beppo Mauhart! Someone who, if need be, will hit the table and not be guided by arbitrary currents.