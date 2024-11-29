Andreas Herzog:
“It’s not about ego – arrive in the modern era!”
ÖFB presidency should finally arrive in the modern era. Meaning: the new boss must show strength. Ralf Rangnick, meanwhile, needs more power. A column by Austria's cult ten Andreas Herzog ...
Somehow it's surreal: the national team is causing euphoria - and the association can't think of anything else to do but argue. I hope that today's presidium meeting will bring calm back to the ÖFB. Gentlemen, it's not about your egos, but about the future of our soccer!
Disruptive fires must come to an end
I've been hearing for decades about all the things that can't be done because that's the way the statutes are. Yes, then finally change them and come into the modern age! It is unacceptable for 13 people on the ÖFB presidium to make decisions or block them at whim. There needs to be a circle of three people - president, sports director and team manager - who are in charge and also take the rap. The disruptive fire from the national bosses must come to an end.
No more pussyfooting around
That's why we need to put an end to all the posturing and give Ralf Rangnick more authority! The team boss can take our soccer a long way forward with his ideas, Rangnick also needs more influence in the training of young players. However, a balance must be found for the time afterwards without him so that everything doesn't collapse straight away.
An interim president must now be found - the Styrian Wolfgang Bartosch is apparently the favorite - to bring calm. And on Friday, the team will get down to business: the election of the new president planned for May should take place earlier, before the important games against Serbia in March. So that the focus can be on soccer again. In future, there must be an absolute personality with broad shoulders at the helm of the ÖFB who is not afraid of the headwinds and who will follow Rangnick's path with determination. This could be someone from within the association or from outside, a modern-day Beppo Mauhart! Someone who, if need be, will hit the table and not be guided by arbitrary currents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
