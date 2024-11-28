Housing crisis: new construction falls to a record low

People lack the money to buy

The demand for condominiums has also halved. This is due to the sharp rise in interest rates, the uncertain economic situation and the KIM regulation, which makes it difficult for many people to get a loan. "Property developers are not selling what they are building. At the same time, they can't start anything new because they don't have the financing," says Ulreich. There is no money to build urgently needed rental apartments. Although the city is responding, it will not be able to meet the demand on its own. Since 2015, a total of 836 top-floor council apartments have been created or are currently under construction. Eleven new municipal buildings have also already been occupied.