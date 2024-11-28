Pupil announced act: “I will kill you!”

"Lessons continued - with police in classes"

Police officers arrived at the new secondary school. "Lessons continued and, according to my daughter, police officers were standing in the classrooms - behind the pupils. That disturbed the children even more," says the stunned father, "the school didn't think it was necessary to expel the boy. I'm not aware of any punishment either. Don't we have enough examples in other countries to show the drama that such announcements can end in? You have to let it all sink in, it's madness."