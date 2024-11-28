Gang stole e-bikes and sold them in Croatia

Witness started the investigation

The investigation was triggered by a suspicious observation by an attentive witness after a burglary in Brunnenthal at the beginning of August, in which seven bicycles were stolen from an apartment building. Based on the tip-off, the investigation led to a 31-year-old Croatian from Linz. In the past, he had worked for a delivery company, which is why he often discovered high-priced bicycles in the course of his work, which were then stolen by the group of offenders.