English couple on Krampus vacation in Salzburg

So it's hardly surprising that the Crittalls will be mingling with the visitors again tomorrow, Saturday. From 7 p.m., almost 800 ghoulish figures with their wooden masks will parade from Turnerstraße via Linzer Bundesstraße to Schillinghofstraße. 39 Krampus groups have confirmed their attendance. "We also have some children's passports at the start again," says organizer Hans Brugger. The integrative "Jedermann Pass" is also taking part again - making it probably the largest Krampus run in the city of Salzburg.