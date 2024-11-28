“He does nothing, hardly moves, a low point”

The millionaire (and expensive) superstar from France is currently the symbol of Real's super-negative run. Six points from five games, 24th place in the table, the threat of "relegation" as the 25th-placed team is already out, i.e. not in the knockout competitions. And Mbappe alone is to blame for this? That's the conclusion the reader might come to if he takes a look at the various headlines and other media commentaries on the day after the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.