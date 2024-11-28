Association offended
Australia bans its Olympic hero for life
Matthew Richardson has now been banned for life by Australia's cycling federation for deciding in the summer to compete for the country of his birth, Great Britain.
Richardson, who was born in Maidstone, England, emigrated to Australia with his family at the age of nine, where he began a successful track cycling career. The 25-year-old finished the Olympic Games in Paris with one bronze and two silver medals.
Immediately after the major event came the surprise: Richardson wanted to compete for Great Britain from then on. This news was met with great indignation by the Australian federation. As AusCycling reported, the athlete has now been banned for life as a result.
"Contradicts our values"
"The investigation, which included a thorough review of Richardson's actions, concluded that he acted in a manner that is inconsistent with the values of AusCycling, the Australian national team and the wider cycling community," reads a statement from the association.
Wanted to steal the bike
In addition to the accusation that Richardson kept his plans secret until after the Games, he also allegedly tried to take a custom-made bike and an Olympic racing suit back to Great Britain. An absolute no-go, as AusCycling made unmistakably clear. Celebrated as the nation's hero just a few months ago, Australia no longer wants to know anything about its triple medal winner - it can happen that quickly ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
