IV demands pension reforms from Zuckerl coalition

In view of the difficult budgetary situation, it is particularly important to the IV that the Zuckerl coalition does not push aside the issue of pensions. The current pension system endangers the future of the next generations and our solidarity-based social system, warns Knill. The industry is also proposing an increase in the statutory retirement age. Knill does not give specific figures, but points to Scandinavia as an example. The retirement age needs to be adjusted in line with rising life expectancy. The figures speak for themselves: retiring one year later would reduce the need for pension insurance contributions by around 2.8 billion euros.