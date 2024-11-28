Accident on duty: police officer is asked to pay

Staff representative calls for training

Gerhard Zauner, Chairman of the Vienna Staff Representative Committee, explained that each case is examined individually. "We have agreed this with the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate," said Zauner from the Christian Trade Unionists' Group (FCG) in Vienna. Walter Strallhofer from the Social Democratic Trade Unionist Group (FSG) agrees. "Consideration of the reason for the deployment and whether there really is grossly negligent behavior should definitely be taken into account when determining the level of punishment," says Strallhofer. He also calls for training to further "raise awareness of this issue".