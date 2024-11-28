Car fans in the fast lane with a humorous program

Everything will be produced in Lower Austria - at least for the time being. There are already plenty of plans. "We want the show to have more of a reportage character and, for example, report on traditional craft businesses that keep old cars alive. That's becoming increasingly difficult," says Kornherr, who knows what he's talking about: after his Autorevue career, he and his wife set up their own business in the middle of Lower Austria and built up a car rental business specializing primarily in classic cars. "Our business thrives on the fact that we are located in the middle of the most beautiful landscapes. That's why we also include recommended routes with the rental, for example through the Wachau."