New YouTube channel

Car fans in the fast lane with a humorous program

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 16:00

Christian Kornherr, Christoph Jordan and Rudi Roubinek are united by their love of cars. The three Lower Austrians want to take off with a new format and become Austria's most renowned car influencers.

The trio from Lower Austria have a wealth of experience with cars. Christian Kornherr was editor-in-chief of Autorevue for 16 years, Christoph Jordan currently writes for the magazine and TV comedian Rudi Roubinek is a self-confessed classic car fan. And now the three of them are joining forces. With the "DriveyourDreamTV" project, they are pursuing no less a goal than becoming the most renowned car influencers in Austria. "If not, then at least we're having fun," says Kornherr.

Kornherr and his wife started their own business because they love cars.
Kornherr and his wife started their own business because they love cars.
(Bild: www.skarwan.com)

The concept behind the format, which can be seen on YouTube? "We combine full driving reports with comedy. Car tests are a dime a dozen. I've developed a concept that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world. We present the latest models and discuss the pros and cons in the studio," says Kornherr. Initially, filming will take place in a temporary studio in Innermanzing in the district of St. Pölten. It will later move to a new hall in Altlengbach. "It will be a meeting place for 'petrolheads'," reveals Kornherr.

Christoph Jordan brings a wealth of expertise to the table.
Christoph Jordan brings a wealth of expertise to the table.
(Bild: DriveYourDreamTV)
Rudi Roubinek is a big classic car fan himself.
Rudi Roubinek is a big classic car fan himself.
(Bild: DriveYourDreamTV)

Everything will be produced in Lower Austria - at least for the time being. There are already plenty of plans. "We want the show to have more of a reportage character and, for example, report on traditional craft businesses that keep old cars alive. That's becoming increasingly difficult," says Kornherr, who knows what he's talking about: after his Autorevue career, he and his wife set up their own business in the middle of Lower Austria and built up a car rental business specializing primarily in classic cars. "Our business thrives on the fact that we are located in the middle of the most beautiful landscapes. That's why we also include recommended routes with the rental, for example through the Wachau." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
